Jisoo, Lisa, Rose or Jennie? Take us through your Sunday & we’ll tell you which BLACKPINK member you’re like

After just 4 years of world domination, Blackpink to become one of the biggest and most iconic girl bands in the world, with members Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa on the rise to achieve new records and distaste new feats, the group has only just begun. From collaborations with stars like Selena Gome to Dua Lipa, BLACKPINK had found fans worldwide. They were the first K-pop girl group to play at Coachella and to reach 1 billion YouTube views—now they’re the most-subscribed-to music group on the platform, and in 2019, they broke three Guinness World Records with the single Kill This Love, which has had more than 312 million plays on Spotify and over 824 million YouTube views, a mere fraction of the quartet’s billions of streams, downloads, views, and followers.

That same year they also undertook the most financially successful concert tour by a Korean female group. They’re front-row fixtures at runway shows and the faces of mega brands, including Chanel, Puma, Louis Vuitton, and Dior. And all this with just a handful of songs in their repertoire. In short, they’ve slayed the music industry ever since they made their debut. If you’re wondering which BLACKPINK member you are, take us through your Sunday and we’ll tell you which BLACKPINK member truly matches your personality.



