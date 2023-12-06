Jisoo shares PIC from BLACKPINK’s first-ever photoshoot after contract renewal news with YG Entertainment

YG Entertainment, the management company of the popular K-pop group BLACKPINK, released an official statement on December 6, declaring, "We are pleased to inform you that we have achieved unanimous agreement among our board of directors regarding the formalization of exclusive group contracts for all four members of BLACKPINK, our esteemed artists.”

BLACKPINK's group contract renewal formal announcement has broken the seven-year jinx commonly observed in K-pop.

Jisoo personally reacts to contract renewal by posting Instagram story

Jisoo took to her personal Instagram and published an old photo of all four members in her story, tagging BLACKPINK's official account and confirming the news that BLACKPINK will remain together indefinitely. The members appear to be extremely young in the photo, which puts fans on a nostalgic journey. Notably, fans have pointed out that the photo is from BLACKPINK’s first-ever group photoshoot with YG Entertainment, signifying the beginning of a new journey for the quartet.

Meanwhile, YG Entertainment's announcement did not include details about exclusive individual contracts for Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé, and the specifics of the new group agreement were not disclosed either. Reportedly, negotiations for individual contracts are still underway, as stated by Yonhap News, a South Korean news agency.

Advertisement

More about BLACKPINK

Since their debut in 2016, BLACKPINK has established itself as the premier girl group worldwide. Beyond their collective success, individual members have ventured into solo music projects, earning widespread acclaim. Following the triumphant release of their album BORN PINK in September 2022, which secured the top spot on the US Billboard 200 main album chart, the quartet showcased their immense global appeal with the BORN PINK world tour.

Over nearly a year, they captivated 1.8 million fans through 66 shows across 34 locations, amassing a staggering $260.6 million in earnings, as reported by Touring Data, an independent source on worldwide concert grosses.

In the latest statement, YG Entertainment also hints at a new album drop and world tour, after which fans are eagerly anticipating the next chapter in BLACKPINK's remarkable journey.

On the other hand, BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie have allegedly called it quits, as per sources within the industry. The revelation comes right before V's upcoming military service, and the reported reason for the breakup is believed to be connected to his impending commitment. Despite various rumours circulating about their relationship in the past, none of their respective agencies have officially verified any of these speculations.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Jisoo achieves record-breaking 50M views on FLOWER fancam; highest by any female soloist