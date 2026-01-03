Jisoo turns 31: BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Lisa and Jennie wish happiest birthday to oldest member, ‘Love you’

Kim Jisoo is another year older and wiser! The BLACKPINK member commemorated her 31st birthday on January 3, 2026, and it could not have come at a better time for the singer, who is said to be prepping for the next group comeback and solo music releases at the same time. Commemorating the big day for their beloved teammate, Rosé, Lisa and Jennie shared heartfelt wishes and unseen photos on their social media, wishing the best day to their eonnie (big sister).

BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Lisa, and Jennie drop sweet wishes and new photos on Jisoo’s birthday

Rosé seems to have been waiting for the clock to strike 12, becoming the first from the group to drop a birthday wish for Jisoo. Alongside a selfie of the two of them during a laid-back day, presumably from their ongoing tour, dressed in jeans and beauty hidden with caps, she wrote, “Happy Jisoo day, I love you eonnie have the happiest day in the world,” adding a heart to it. The birthday girl reshared it with a sweet note, “Thank you, if it isn’t my number one girl (red heart emoji),” giving a nod to the younger one’s hit song of the same name.

Lisa was next, sharing a glamorous photo of her fellow member with the words, “Happy birthday to my quick change chingu (friend).” The snap seems to have been taken on the set of their promo video for BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE world tour, which began last year. The Snowdrop actress reposted the story with a comment, “I miss you, Lili (Lisa’s nickname). I love you (yellow heart emoji).”

Finally, member Jennie also took to her Instagram stories to say, “My Ji-chu (Jisoo said in a cute manner), happy birthday. Take responsibility for my smiles in the future as well. Let’s be happy in 2026 as well. My Animal Crossing (video game) partner,” with a white heart. She also attached a never-before-seen DEADLINE world tour backstage photo of the two hugging. The EYES CLOSED star reshared it with a promise to invite her to her party in the game.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is gearing up for a music comeback soon, with a new album dropping in the coming few months.

