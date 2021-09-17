Jisoo, Wendy and other K pop icons are all the inspiration you need for your next hair trend

When we think of the winter season, I don't typically think of "less is more," you know? we mean, between November to January, life is all about layered sweaters, festive glitter, and party-level cocktails. Not exactly the minimal life. But surprisingly enough, that's exactly what you can expect from this year's winter 2021 hair trends. Of course, it wouldn't be the holidays without a sparkly accessory here and there, but the overall vibe for winter hairstyles this season is low-key. Think subtle hair colours and cuts that grow out nicely, easy styles, and lived-in blowouts. See? Less is more this year (and, honestly, we could all use a break right now). So while you contemplate taking the plunge and going for a chop at home, scroll down as we make our case with cool cuts you can copy, inspired by our favourite K pop celebrities.

Too scared to go for a chop? Take cues from BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and tie a topknot with a big bow of your choice, go all out with elaborate fabrics or keep it simple with a slicked-back bun when you have a busy day.

Jazz your hair up and add some colour, not just in your life but also in your hair! Red Velvet’s Wendy gives all the inspiration needed with her asymmetric dye job from summer 2019. Wendy’s look includes bright platinum ends with tiny streaks interspersed throughout the body of the hair, which peek out to add an unexpected pop. If you’re going to try this at home, be sure to bleach the hair in stages to make sure you’re not over-stripping it, and tone it afterwards for that perfect platinum look.

For (G)I-DLE’s most recent comeback, Minnie opted for bangs that make a statement. While cutting your own bangs has been controversially frowned upon, we say do it! Play it safe and cut a little longer length than you desire so you can chop it up nice and slow once the big locks are out of your face! Or, leave them as is and you’ve got yourself curtain bangs!

