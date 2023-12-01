Jisoo’s desire to embark on award show tour with BLACKPINK members sparks fans’ excitement

Jisoo from the world-famous K-pop girl group BLACKPINK hinted at the possible reunion of the four members (Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa) at award ceremonies during a livestream. BLACKPINK has been making headlines not only for its unstoppable accomplishments but also because of the constant speculation surrounding its contract renewal with YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo expresses desire to attend award shows with fellow members

Recently, Jisoo bagged several awards, including Best Female Artist, Best Music Video, and Best Dance Performance Female Solo at the 2023 MAMA Awards held in Japan on 28 and 29 November. Fans congratulated the singer online, but they didn’t get to see any of the BLACKPINK members at the event, nor did Jisoo share any acceptance speech video. However, the singer shared her thoughts on her absence from the show during a livestream.

Jisoo stated that she regretted not being present at the musical ceremony to receive the three prestigious trophies. To everyone’s surprise, the singer added that she has asked BLACKPINK members to go on an awards show tour. Replying to her fans, she said she won’t make the BLINKS (BLACKPINK fandom) wait long as they will return with good music and attend award shows.

As soon as the K-pop icon shared this statement during the livestream, K-netizens started interpreting it as a positive sign for contract renewal with the label and expressed their optimism for the BLACKPINK’s group activities.

Uncertainty circulating around BLACKPINK’s contract renewal

BLACKPINK (Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa) is the first K-pop girl group to make its debut under YG Entertainment in 2016. For seven years, the label didn’t launch any other female group apart from BABYMONSTER, which debuted recently in November 2023.

As BLACKPINK’s contract came to an end in August 2023, there have been multiple speculations about its contract negotiations. However, no official confirmation has yet been given by the agency. Amid these rumors, Jisoo’s statement has brought a moment of joy for fans.

