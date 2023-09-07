Jisoo's FLOWER, Jennie's SOLO, Rosé's On The Ground, Lisa's LALISA; choose your favorite BLACKPINK solo

Jisoo's FLOWER, Jennie's SOLO, Rosé's On The Ground, and Lisa's LALISA, all the solo songs dropped by BLACKPINK have gained massive love from the fans and listeners. We bring you an exciting poll so that you can pick your favorite solo track released by the BLACKPINK members.

Solo songs by BLACKPINK member

Jennie led the way as the first member to embark on a solo career, releasing her hip-hop and R&B soul track SOLO in 2019. Subsequently, fellow member Rosé unveiled her album R in 2021, featuring the songs On The Ground and "Gone. The maknae of the group also released her double single album LALISA with the title track of the same name and the popular song MONEY in the same year. Two years later, the eldest member Jisoo released her album ME with the songs FLOWER and All Eyes On Me, in March 2023. Take our poll now and choose your go-to song.

