Jisung and Jeon Mi Do’s upcoming crime thriller Connection releases suspenseful teaser; Watch

Jisung is finally back with another crime thriller series titled Connection. SBS released a suspenseful teaser giving a sneak peek of the highly anticipated drama in which Jisung is a well-respected detective from the narcotics department. Jeon Mi Do also plays a pivotal role as an opinionated and outspoken newspaper reporter, Oh Yoon Jin.

Jisung as ace detective Jang Jae Kyung in the new teaser of Connection

The latest special teaser kicks off with a news report highlighting the surge in drug-related crimes and the government's commitment to combating this issue. The audience is then introduced to Jang Jae Kyung, a moral and highly skilled detective known as the ‘pride of the narcotics unit.' However, Jang Jae Kyung's life takes an unexpected turn when he falls into a trap. After receiving a mysterious text message from someone named Doctor, Jang Jae Kyung is violently attacked from behind. Upon waking up, he discovers that he has been involuntarily thrust into drug addiction.

As Jang Jae Kyung grapples with his newfound dependency, a voice-over questions, "A detective in the narcotics unit using drugs?" A man comments, "There's something suspicious about this," and Oh Yoon Jin nods confidently, suggesting a cover-up. She inquires, "They're trying to conceal this incident, aren't they?"

Meanwhile, Jang Jae Kyung is seen running and struggling for breath, with a woman asking, "Detective Jang, why are you behaving like this lately?" The preview concludes with him stating, "Even I have no idea where the connections begin or who is behind it all.”

More about Jisung and Jeon Mi Do

Jisung, originally Kwak Tae Geun, is a South Korean actor managed by Surpass Entertainment. Despite initial objections from his father, he pursued acting after being inspired by Dustin Hoffman's performance in Rain Man. He dropped the surname Choi during his university years, using the stage name Jisung. Jisung received Daesang (Grand Prize) for Kill Me Heal Me (2015) and Defendant (2017). He married actress Lee Bo Young, whom he met on the Save the Last Dance for Me set in 2004.

Jeon Mi Do, a Busan native, pursued her education at Myongji College's Department of Theatre and Film. Initially recognized for her contributions to stage and musical performances, she made her stage debut in 2006. Notably, her portrayal in Sweeney Todd (2016) earned her the Best Actress award at the 2017 Korean Musical Awards. She secured her second consecutive Best Actress Award in 2018 for her role in Maybe Happy Ending. Jeon Mi Do is prominently recognized for her portrayal of Dr. Chae Song Hwa in tvN's Hospital Playlist.

