JJK1 on the way or the next BTS album? Jungkook teases ARMY with adorable studio selfie

The world lies in a frenzy once again as Jungkook took to Instagram to share a sneaky update about his daily life as the one seventh of BTS. So if the odds are in the favour of the BTS ARMY and all fans who have been waiting for the next BTS album for a good 426 days now, yes we are keeping a count, another musical release might soon be on the way.

The youngest BTS member was his cheeky self as he made a ‘V’ sign in front of the camera, while the other half of the image can be seen to be a recording mic. In his cosy avatar, with light shining on top of his head, one can only assume this to be a spoiler for an unreleased song. Pouting adorably at the camera, Jungkook’s head is covered with a beanie and a pair of headphones, so his hair is completely hidden. And while this can be credited to the pouring snow in South Korea, one cannot cross out the possibility of a new hair colour. Check out the cute selfie below.

Interestingly, ‘Stay Alive’ sung by Jungkook and produced by SUGA will be released as the OST for BTS’ webtoon ‘7 Fates: CHAKHO’, out on February 5, 2022, at 11 AM KST (7:30 AM IST) on Naver Webtoon followed by an official digital release on February 11, 2022, at 2 PM KST (10:30 AM IST). However, fans have put their bets on this being a spoiler for a new BTS album and our hopeful hearts can only agree.

