‘JK’s artwork’: BTS' Jimin and J-Hope delight fans with heartwarming Chuseok greetings

BTS members Jimin and J-Hope made their fans overjoyed by extending their heartwarming Chuseok greetings. Generally known as the Korean Thanksgiving, Chuseok is one of the most important festivals in the South Korean festival calendar. The occasion calls for a family get-together and honoring the ancestors. Both Jimin and J-Hope took to Weverse to share their wishes. In an interesting turn, the Like Crazy singer, who rarely updates anything on his Instagram handle shared a hilarious post teasing the golden maknae Jungkook.

BTS’ Jimin wishes a Happy Chuseok to fans

Taking to Weverse, the Filter crooner shared a post ‘have a fun hangawi (chuseok) ! eat lots of delicious things and gain weight”. He did so while using purple hearts and greeting emojis

Jimin teased Jungkook with an Instagram post

Jimin aka ARMY’s mochi never forgets to hype his fellow members and their works on social media. A few days ago he posted a clip from Layover featuring BTS’ V. And now, it's time for the Seven crooner to shine on his post. A clear sky, electric poles, and base stations could be seen in the first of two images Jimin uploaded. The sole difference between the second image and the first was an inked dolphin, which Jimin said Jungkook had sketched. He captioned it as ‘JK's artwork’ with a laughing emoji.

J-Hope extends Chuseok's wishes to fans

Following Jimin, J-Hope took to Weverse a fan community app to greet the fans. He wrote “happy chuseok ARMY, have a fun hangawi (chuseok)”. He added kiss and purple heart emojis to accompany his post. Check it out:

BTS’ RM shirtless Chuseok Wish

Prior to the Serendipity and Arson singers, BTS’ leader Kim Namjoon aka RM wished the fandom sending the internet into a tizzy. He shared a shirtless video on Weverse while working out in the gym and wrote "I hope you enjoy Chuseok, while I enjoy working out".

Chuseok is observed on the fifteenth day of the eighth lunar month, which typically falls in September or October. Chuseok is a time for offering gratitude and celebrating. It serves as a reminder of the importance of family, community, and the goods of the harvest.

