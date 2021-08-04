JLo x BTS? Fans are overjoyed as the American singer teases a possible collab

We haven't yet recovered from all the releases that BTS keep sending our way and another one might be on the cards already!

JLo seemed to be cooking up something in her glorious mind as she shared Instagram stories tagging the official BTS account for a 'Permission to Dance' remix. She could be hinting at a possible collab and we have screenshots to prove it!

On 4 August, American singer, dancer and actress, Jennifer Lopez seemed to be in a teasing mood. She began by reposting a Tik Tok dance cover from Sienna Lalau. The said cover had remixed 2 songs, JLo's 'Cambia el Paso' and BTS' latest release 'Permission to Dance'. She went on to repost a story from 'THE LAB STUDIOS' who were sharing their happiness at getting a shout out from the well-known singer herself. Jennifer Lopez tagged Sienna Lalau and hashtagged her own song. Check out the story below.

JLo apparently was in no mood to stop as she further posted a story from the Tik Tok account of Carneyval, a musician who is known to share remixes of 2 or more famous songs and had also made the one Sienna Lalau was dancing on.

Sienna Lalau is a dancer, choreographer who has previously worked with BTS by working on their choreography for songs 'Dionysus' and 'ON'. She also choreographed member J-Hope's collab with Becky G, 'Chicken Noodle Soup'. Some of her other works include Jennifer Lopez, Clara, Missy Elliott and BLACKPINK, making quite the name for the dancer.

'Cambia el Paso' is a Spanish song from Jennifer Lopez featuring Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro. Combine it with the light going dance number from BTS and we have a masterpiece on our plate.

We want this collab, are you listening BTS and JLo?

What do you think about this possible collaboration? Let us know below.