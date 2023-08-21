Jo Bo Ah accidentally enchants Rowoon with a love spell in Destined With You highlight reel

JTBC’s upcoming K-drama is building up anticipation by releasing a highlight reel for the series Destined With You, starring SF9’s Rowoon and actress Jo Bo Ah. The K-drama is all set to release on August 23, 2023.

The Highlight Reel for JTBC’s Destined With You

JTBC has unveiled a new Highlight Reel for Destined With You. The recently released teaser video features Jo Bo Ah as Lee Hong Jo, a low-level civil servant who stumbles upon a forbidden book that grants wishes. Rowoon portrays Jang Shin Yu, who becomes entangled with her due to the book's powers. Hong Jo is amazed to discover a magical spell for finding true love within the forbidden book. Excited and determined to win the heart of her crush, Kwon Jae Kyung played by Ha Jun, Hong Jo performs a peculiar ritual using the book's magic. However, things don't go as planned, and inexplicably, it's Jang Shin Yu, not Kwon Jae Kyung, who falls under the spell of Hong Jo's newfound magic. The series promises an intriguing blend of romance and magic.

Jang Shin Yu, known for his icy and haughty demeanor, experiences a surprising shift in emotions towards Hong Jo, showing smiles and warmth he never displayed before. This sudden change leaves Hong Jo puzzled, questioning whether it's genuinely due to the spell. When she confronts him about it, Shin Yu playfully tells her not to make that expression as it makes his heart flutter. Shin Yu finds himself in a dilemma, feeling drawn to Hong Jo even though he initially wasn't. In the trailer, Hong Jo candidly tells him that his newfound feelings might not be genuine, prompting Shin Yu to admit his confusion as to whether his feelings might indeed be genuine or fake. Frustrated, Hong Jo asks him to avoid further confusion. As the trailer ends, Shin Yu's concern lingers: What if his emotions for Hong Jo become real? This intriguing romantic series is set to captivate viewers when the show airs on August 23, 2023.

Watch the Highlight Reel here-

What Destined With You is actually about

Destined with You is an upcoming romance-fantasy K-drama on JTBC, featuring SF9’s Rowoon as Jang Shin Yu, a lawyer entangled by an age-old curse. Jo Bo Ah plays Lee Hong Jo, a civil servant who possesses the means to free Jang Shin Yu from the curse—a banned book sealed away three centuries ago.

After unexpectedly acquiring an old wooden box from a temple on Onju Mountain, which holds forbidden documents, Lee Hong Jo becomes the sole person with the ability to break a generations-old curse afflicting Lawyer Jang Shin Yu's family. With Jang Shin Yu's unexplained sickness intensifying, he seeks help from Lee Hong Jo. This choice triggers a series of events that dramatically alter his life in unexpected ways.

However, recently released stills by JTBC for the K-drama unveil that their destined connection didn't originate in the modern day. These two characters share a link that spans back to their past lives, reaching as far as 300 years ago. The star-crossed couple's affection for each other is evident, whether it's in the historical past or the intriguingly transformed present day.

Rowoon takes on the role of Jang Shin Yu, a handsome, intelligent, and widely admired lawyer with an icy-cold demeanor. His life takes an unforeseen turn when he becomes trapped in a string of unexpected incidents stemming from a haunting curse that has persisted since the Joseon era. Jo Bo Ah portrays Lee Hong Jo, as an extroverted civil servant whose charm, appearance, and profession defy expectations. Despite her attributes and wonderful outgoing personality she unexpectedly lacks attention from men. The cast also includes Ha Jun and Girl’s Day’s Yura.

