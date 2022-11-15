Jo Bo Ah to make a special appearance in Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938 alongside Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum

Jo Bo Ah It was reported on November 15 that the actress will make a special appearance in the season 2 and has already completed filming for the same. This has been very exciting news for all the fans of the show who were saddened to hear about her departure. Fans of the Lee Dong Wook - Jo Bo Ah couple will be able to hopefully spot some crumbs from their favourite stars as they take to the screen.

Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938 has added another reason for you to get excited about the season 2 of the K-drama. Going back in time for a prequel of the globally famous show, Tale of the Nine Tailed, the season 2 has confirmed a cameo from the season 1 star, Jo Bo Ah .

Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938

The characters of Tale of the Nine Tailed are viewed through the lens set in 1938 where Lee Yeon, Lee Dong Wook’s character, travels back in time. He crosses paths with Ryu Hong Joo, played by Kim So Yeon, who used to be a guardian spirit atop a mountain but now runs a restaurant. Lee Rang, played by Kim Bum, who is Lee Yeon’s younger brother will also meet him, raising expectations about their famous bromance.

Tale of the Nine Tailed

The season 1 of the show had Jo Bo Ah playing as Nam Ji Ah, a television program PD, who witnesses a strange man and plans to learn more about him. She ends up discovering her past with him and ends up falling in love with the nine-tailed fox, Lee Yeon.

Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938 is expected to premiere in the first half of 2023.

Will you see the sparks rise once again between Jo Bo Ah and Lee Dong Wook’s characters?