Jo Bo Ah's 'user manual' on how to become close friends with Lee Dong Wook shows off their close knit bond

Jo Bo-ah sent over a customised coffee truck to Lee Dong-wook to the set of Single in Seoul. Read the adorable 'user manual' penned by Bo-ah below on how to become close friends with her Tale of the Nine Tailed co-star.

After Lee Dong-wook and Jo Bo-ah recently surprised their Tale of the Nine Tailed co-star and good friend Kim Bum by sending over a coffee truck to the sets of his upcoming drama Law School, Bo-ah showed her support to Dong-wook by sending a coffee truck to the set of the latter's upcoming film Single in Seoul.

Taking to his Instagram page, Dong-wook, who braved the cold in comfy winter attire, shared photos of himself cutely posely next to the customised coffee truck, the banner of which reads as, "Oppa, drink this and gain strength! To all the staff of Single in Seoul, please film safely. Hwaiting, I’m cheering you on! From Jo Bo-ah," via Soompi. Moreover, the banner placed next to the coffee truck included a 'user manual' which gives fans a glimpse at the co-stars' close-knit bond even after Tale of the Nine Tailed ended last year.

Explaining how to be close friends with Dong-wook, the user manual reads jokingly instructs, "Dong-wook oppa might sometimes get irritated, whiny, or say weird things, but it’s all because he’s affectionate and wants to get closer to you. Please don’t be taken aback, and just endure it 10 times. You can become close friends."

Check out Jo Bo-ah's thoughtful gift for Lee Dong-wook on the Single in Seoul set below:

Dong-wook's heartfelt IG caption reads as, "Thank you, Bbo. (feat. Lee Dong-wook user manual). As expected, you know me so well."

Replying to Dong-wook's adorable caption, Bo-ah commented, "hehehe.. Hang in there, Mr. Young-ho [Lee Dong-wook’s Single in Seoul character]!!!"

We adore this friendship and how!

Meanwhile, Single in Seoul also stars Im Soo-jung of Chicago Typewriter fame and Esom of Scarlet Innocence fame.

