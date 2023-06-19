Jo Byeong Gyu, Kim Sejeong, Kim Hieora, Kang Ki Young and others star in The Uncanny Counter 2 posters

The Uncanny Counter 2 will premiere on July 29 at 9:20 PM KST. The two teaser posters were released on June 19 to draw attention to the project. The stronger demon hunters known as Counters use new abilities and the recruitment of new members to defeat the more evil demons on the ground in this thrilling and demon-busting drama.

The Uncanny Counter 2 posters:

Jo Byeong Gyu (as Somun), Yoo Jun Sang (as Gamo Tak), Kim Sejeong (as Do Hana), Yeom Hye Ran (as Choo Mae Ok), and Ahn Seok Hwan (as Choi Jang Mul) in Counters, who are prepared for battle. They also introduced rookie counter Yoo In Soo (as Jeokbong), then Kang Ki Young (played by Pil Kwang), Kim Hieora (playing Gelli) and Kim Hyeon Wook (playing Wong) come as demons. Demons and Counters can sense one another. Interest is piqued by the contrast in expressions between the resolute Counters and the Demons, who laugh insignificantly at the Counters. Counter-ace Jo Byeong Kyu and demon Kang Ki Young are prominent, and the land of Jung out between the cracked asphalt. Attention is drawn to the striking contrast between the Jung land flowing between demons and the Counters' aurora-colored Jung land. As a result, the viewer feels more of an adrenaline rush and is more excited for the thrilling battle.

The drama:

The lines "Dear demons, are you ready to be summoned?" and "The weakest are first eaten, that is fate" depict the antagonistic forces between demons and Counters, who each have their own distinct aura and flow between them. The tension builds to new heights. Demons and Jin Sun Kyu (played by Ma Joo Seok), who face each other around the cracked ground, are what stand out among them. In particular, Jin Sun Kyu is making his way toward demons; however, rather than the land of Jung, pitch-black darkness is approaching Jin Sun Kyu instead. As a result, regardless of whether Jin Sun Kyu is a good person or a bad person, his position on the line between good and evil piques interest.

ALSO READ: Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun cast as childhood friends in JTBC’s upcoming drama Welcome To Samdalri

Advertisement