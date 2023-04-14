Jo Byeong Kyu and Kim Se Jeong’s The Uncanny Counter 2 premiering in July? Production responds

tvN drama The Uncanny Counter was a huge hit with fans, and now the show's highly anticipated second season is set to premiere. According to reports, The Uncanny Counter 2 will broadcast at the end of July on Saturdays and Sundays. However, the production team has responded to these rumors, clarifying that the show is actually set for the second half of the 2023 broadcast.

The plot of the series

The Uncanny Counter tells the story of demon hunters who disguise themselves as noodle restaurant employees. The show quickly became popular among viewers due to its unique concept and engaging storyline. Fans have been eagerly awaiting news of a second season since the first season ended in January 2021.

The stronger demon hunters counter-fight the more wicked demons on the earth in ‘The Uncanny Counter 2', an intense and sweaty demon-destroying hero. This is the second season of 'The Uncanny Counter,' which has the highest viewing numbers of any show on OCN. Season 2 sees the addition of Jin Seon Gyu, Kang Ki Young, Kim Hee Ra, and Yoo In Soo to the season 1 lineup of Cho Byeong Kyu, Yoo Joon Sang, Kim Se Jeong, and Yeom Hye Ran.

Excitement at peak

The news of The Uncanny Counter 2's upcoming premiere has caused excitement among fans. The show's first season was a major success, receiving high ratings and positive reviews. With the second season on the horizon, fans are eagerly anticipating what's to come.

Despite the rumors of a July premiere, the production team has clarified that the show is still in the planning stages and is set for the second half of the 2023 broadcast. tvN stated on April 14 that "it is planned to be released in the second half of this year" in response.

Fans will have to wait a bit longer before they can see their favorite demon hunters back in action. As we wait for more news about The Uncanny Counter 2, fans can relive the excitement of the first season. The show's unique concept and engaging storyline made it a must-watch for fans of the genre. With the upcoming season promising even more action and drama, fans are sure to be in for a treat. Regardless of the rumours, fans are eagerly anticipating the return of their favorite demon hunters and the thrilling story that awaits.

