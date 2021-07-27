Jo Byung Gyu’s agency HB Entertainment issues statement regarding the bullying allegations

Actor Jo Byung Gyu said that he received an apology from the author of the online post that sparked the controversy over school violence. On July 27, Jo Byung Gyu's agency, HB Entertainment, said, "We have taken legal action against the creators of the post that sparked the groundless school violence controversy." Previously, in February of this year, posts were posted on online communities that raised suspicions of Jo Byung-gyu's school violence. At that time, Jo Byeong-gyu stopped activities, such as leaving the KBS2 entertainment show 'Comeback Home', which he was supposed to appear with Yoo Jae-suk.

The anonymous person claimed to be a victim of bullying from Jo Byung-Gyu while they were in school together in New Zealand. Byung Gyu responded to those allegations saying, “I did not want to respond to anonymous malicious posts anymore, but I couldn't stand this time. How can I prove that I am not the culprit? How am I supposed to remember everything that happened 11 to 16 years ago? Yes, it is true that I am not a saint who never hurt anyone and was a friend to everyone. I was once bullied just because I was skinny and small. Am I the victim from now on?”

According to the agency, Jo Byeong-gyu submitted his student life record, as well as the statements and testimonies of his teachers and many classmates during his school days, to the investigation agency. The agency said, "For the anonymous writer of foreign nationality, the suspect has been identified and the identity has been secured through a police investigation. "The agency will continue to actively respond to unfounded posts and malicious comments," he added.

Read HB Entertainment’s full statement here:

“Hello. This is HB Entertainment.

We would like to state our position on today's report regarding our company's actor Jo Byung-gyu.

We took legal action against the creators of the post that sparked the groundless sexual assault controversy against actor Jo Byung-gyu, and the suspect recently admitted that the article posted on the Internet during the police investigation was false and sent an official apology to deeply reflect on it. came.

In connection with the above case investigation, we would like to inform you that it is also true that actor Jo Byeong-gyu submitted statements and testimonies from teachers and many alumni who closely watched his school days, including his student life record, to the investigation agency.

For anonymous writers of foreign nationality, the suspect has been identified and identified through a police investigation, and legal procedures will be followed when the suspect enters Korea.

In the future, the agency will actively respond to unfounded posts and malicious comments related to actor Jo Byung-gyu.

Thank you.”

