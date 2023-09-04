Jo Byung Kyu and Kim Sejeong starrer The Uncanny Counter 2 concludes with high viewership ratings

On September 3, The Uncanny Counter 2 ended with 6.1 percent viewership ratings which is double of the first episode ratings i.e. 3 percent. An invigorating story of Counters who are demon tracks and have increased strength with new capacities. It additionally has the recruitment of new members, overcoming abhorrent devils on earth that are substantially more detestable and stronger than the ones from season 1. The new season showed their back stories as well as people from their lives when they were humans.

The Uncanny Counter 2’s last episode:

In the last episode, So Mun (played by Jo Byung Kyu) went into Ma Joo Seok's (Jin Sun Kyu) internal feelings and looked for his spirit to gather the evil spirit Hwang Pil Gwang (played by Kang Ki Young). Be that as it may, Ma Joo Seok's spirit vanished, thus So Mun and Counters were confronted with a situation when their lives were in danger because of the evil spirit. Eventually, Ma Joo Seok was awakened due to So Mun's tears, thus So Won made the most of the current situation and expressed that there is no space for these spirits. They closed with saying that the earth isn't where they ought to be. Directing them to hell, Pil Gwang was gone and Counters succeeded with regards to disposing of the demon.

The Counters’ ending:

After So Mun and the counters were able to go against and finally get rid of the demons, they did their own things in life. So Mun was directed to go overseas as told by Wigen and he had to leave his group. Do Ha Na (Kim Sejeong) feels happy again as she comes across her first love who has no memory of her. The rest of the team enjoy their normal lives along with being counters. After a while, they come together to fight other evil spirits but they miss So Mun. He ends up coming to help them and they end with the iconic look of them looking down to the screen. The fans were really happy about the ending and wish they are renewed for the third season.

