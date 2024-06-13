Jo In Sung and Park Jeong Min to lead upcoming espionage film HUMINT by I, The Executioner director; Reports

Jo In Sung and Park Jeong Min have been cast for the upcoming spy film HUMINT. HUMINT stands for human intelligence. Jo In Sung is known for his roles in hit projects like Frozen Flower, Moving, It's Okay That's Love and more. Park Jeong Min has impressed with his performances in The 8 Show, Smugglers, Start-Up and more. Here are the details of the upcoming production.

Jo In Sung and Park Jeong Min cast for upcoming espionage film

According to reports on June 13, Jo In Sung and Park Jeong Min will be leading the forthcoming film HUMINT. The film is about North Korean and South Korean secret agents as they go against each other while also uncovering crimes at the border with Russia. Park Jeong was last seen in the 2024 black comedy The 8 Show. Jo In Sung's last drama was the hit superhero series Moving. The collaboration of the two actors raises anticipation.

More about HUMINT

HUMINT will be directed by Ryu Seung Wan who is also known for Escape from Mogadishu, MAD SAD BAD and more. His latest release I, The Executioner, also known as Veteran 2 received a lot of attention and appreciation. On May 21, the cast and crew of I, The Executioner attended the Cannes Film Festival as the film premiered at the event. As the screening ended, the film received huge cheers and a 10-minute ovation from the audience.

It tells the story of a serial killer hunt led by a veteran detective and a young detective who are determined to catch the murderer who has shaken society. Jung Hae In, Hwang Jung Min, Oh Dal Soo and Jang Yoon Jo take on the main roles in the film.

The director stated that HUMINT would be a more mature espionage action film compared to his previous projects. The film is scheduled to start production by October.

