Jo In Sung ends 13-year contract with NS ENM; Moving actor expresses gratitude for years of support

Moving actor Jo In Sung (Zo In Sung) ended his 13-year contract with agency NS ENM (formerly known as IOK Company). On March 3, 2025, the agency announced, "Our exclusive contract with actor Jo In Sung has ended." NS ENM added, "We would like to express our gratitude to actor Jo In Sung, who has been with us for a long time with special faith and affection, and we will sincerely cheer him on in his future endeavors."

He said, "I feel strong and grateful thanks to the endless support and encouragement I receive." Reflecting on his time with the company, he adds, "I will never forget the consideration and heart you show me for 13 years. I would like to express my deep gratitude once again."

Jo In Sung signed with NS ENM (formerly IOK Company) in 2013. Back in September 2024, news emerged that he would be parting ways with the agency following the expiration of his contract. The agency was founded by actress Go Hyun Jung and her younger brother in 2010, and two years later, Jo In Sung became associated with it. Notably, Jo In Sung and Go Hyun Jung starred together in the 2005 drama Spring Day.

Jo In Sung is known for his role in the hit series What Happened in Bali, which earned him both a Baeksang Arts Award and an SBS Drama Award. He initially started his career as a model before transitioning to acting in the late 1990s. He gained recognition for his supporting role in the 2001 drama Piano, co-starring Kim Ha Neul and Go Soo.

Beyond these dramas, he has showcased his versatility in acclaimed series such as Moving, Dear My Friends, It's Okay, That's Love, and That Winter, the Wind Blows. His impressive filmography includes notable movies like Smugglers, Escape from Mogadishu, The Great Battle, and The King, all of which further proved his acting prowess.

On April 7, 2009, Jo In Sung enlisted for his mandatory military service. He served 25 months in the Air Force and was also part of the Air Force military band before being discharged on May 4, 2011.