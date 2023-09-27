'Jo In Sung is excellent at…': Ryu Seung Ryong talks about working with Moving co star while praising him

Moving star Ryu Seung Ryong shared his thoughts on working with his co-stars and showered praises on Jo In Sung. The two actors have displayed astonishing camaraderie through their actions as well as their emotions in this human drama. Ryu Seung Ryong expressed how happy he was to work with Jo In Sung and how his presence made him laugh.

Ryu Seung Ryong praised Jo In Sung

Ryu Seung Ryong sat for an interview with a South Korean media outlet, on September 25 in Seoul to speak in the light of his recently aired drama Moving. He expressed his satisfaction with working with Jo In Sung and Go Yoon Jung. The two stars played the role of each other's partner at the National Intelligence Service. Ryu Seung Ryong played the role of Jang Ju Won who possessed the power of regenerating, while Jo In Sung played Kim Doo Sik who could fly. Talking about Moving, Ryu Seung Ryong said, "It was a serious project so it was difficult to act without overly comic parts". He praised his co-star saying, "Jo In-sung is excellent at acting innocent. I laughed just at the sound of his breathing, so there were a lot of NGs (bloopers).

Ryu Seung Ryong explained working with his co-star in a friendly manner during the interview. "It's fun just by looking at the visuals of Jo In Sung," Ryu Seung Ryong said. "He (Jo In Sung) always understands when you tell him at once."

Ryu Seung Ryong and Jo In Sung in Moving

As each other's partners Jang Ju Won and Kim Doo Sik, the two actors have given exceptional performances for their actions. Jang Ju Won was known as the monster for his regenerative powers in the past. Despite having a soft heart, his actions made him a monster until he joined Kim Doo Sik at NIS. Although Kim Doo Sik was younger than Jang Ju Won, he always used honorifics as his subordinate. The duo was one of the major factors why the sci-fi human drama Moving became so popular among fans and viewers within a few weeks.

