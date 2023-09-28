Jo In Sung's Moving, Kim Sejeong's The Uncanny Counter 2, and more; VOTE for your favorite superhuman drama

There are many Korean dramas with characters possessing supernatural powers. From Moving starring Jo In Sung and Han Hyo Joo, The Uncanny Counter 2 featuring Kim Sejeong and Jo Byung Kyu, and more. It's time for you to take our poll and pick your favorite drama about Superhumans.

K-dramas about Superhumans

Moving is a recently released sci-fi drama about human beings with supernatural powers trying to protect their children from the eyes of ordinary people. It is a star-studded drama featuring Jo In Sung, Han Hyo Joo, Ryu Seung Ryong, Cha Tae Hoon, Kim Sung Kyun, Go Yoon Jung, Lee Jung Ha and many more. The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Attack is a drama about superhumans who run a restaurant while also fighting with evil spirits. It featured Kim Sejeong Jo Byung Kyu, Kang Ki Young, Yeom Hye Ran, Yoo In Soo, and many more. Other notable dramas related to superhumans are Alchemy of Souls starring Lee Jae Wook and Go Yoon Jung, Island starring Cha Eun Woo, Lee Da Hee and Kim Nam Gil, Strong Woman Do Bong Soon featuring Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young.

