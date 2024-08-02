Jo Jin Woong seemingly confirms Signal 2 appearance; wishes to reprise role before he gets 'older and sicker'

Jo Jin Woong recently revealed that he has the script for Signal 2 at his home but hasn’t read it yet as he wants to avoid distractions while focusing on his current project. He is working on his Beast Project, which is set to be released in 2026.

In a recent interview with News1 Korea, Jo Jin Woong indirectly confirmed his involvement in the second season of the hit thriller sci-fi series Signal. He mentioned that he had received the script but had yet to read it.

He noted that while people have told him the script is exciting, he is concerned that reading it might distract him from his current focus. Jo Jin Woong expressed that he would likely prioritize Signal 2 over his ongoing Beast Project if he started reading the script now that’s why the star is avoiding it for now. He also emphasized his dedication to the project, stating that Signal is a significant endeavour for him, and he plans to do it before he gets older or unwell.

Signal follows a group of police detectives who use a mysterious radio that broadcasts from the past to solve cold cases. The original series was praised for its gripping storyline and strong performances by its cast, including Lee Je Hoon, Jo Jin Woong, and Kim Hye Soo.

Interestingly Signal is based on real-life crimes that occurred in Gyeonggi Province, including the 1997 Park Chorong Bitnari kidnapping case and the notorious Hwaseong serial murders between 1986 and 1994, which remained unresolved for many years. The show's creators spotlight these tragic events to honor the victims and serve as a reminder to the public of these significant and unsettling chapters in history.

Advertisement

In Signal Season 1, Jo Jin Woong plays Lee Jae Han, a socially awkward but virtuous and quick-tempered detective from the past who communicates with Park Hae Young (played by Lee Je Hoon) through a walkie-talkie. His timeline spans from 1989 to 2000. Jo Jin Woong's portrayal of the idealistic and relentless detective Lee Jae Han is profoundly moving. Far from the typical all-knowing, masterful detective, Lee Jae Han is portrayed as a flawed yet deeply compassionate character.

He is a lone wolf in a corrupt police force, lacking a genius IQ or significant support from colleagues, and sometimes makes mistakes with devastating consequences. Despite these flaws, his unwavering commitment to uncovering the truth and delivering justice makes his character particularly touching. His emotional scenes resonate with viewers, making his moments of vulnerability deeply affecting.

ALSO READ: 8 Years Of Signal: Exploring the intense-creative thriller starring Lee Je Hoon, Jo Jin Woong, Kim Hye Soo