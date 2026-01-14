Jo Jung Suk and Gummy become parents for second time, welcome daughter to world

Jo Jung Suk and Gummy have once again become parents! The actor and singer couple have welcomed the birth of their second daughter, as revealed by the management label on Wednesday. The newborn and the mother are said to be in recovery as of now. No further reactions were shared.

Jo Jung Suk and Gummy become parents to their second daughter

As reported by Ten Asia, the couple shared the happy news with their fans and well-wishers via their team. JAM Entertainment has revealed that the star couple, Jo Jung Suk and Gummy, have welcomed a new family member. Confirming the birth of their second child, a daughter, on January 14 local time, the agency said, We are pleased to deliver the happy news that a new member has joined the family.” They added that the songstress and the newborn baby are in good health after the birth and recovering from it, [they are] “recovering peacefully with the love and care of their family. “We kindly ask for warm support and encouragement for the couple. We extend our sincere thanks to everyone who has shown heartfelt interest and love,” they shared, expressing happiness over the joyful news.

About Gummy and Jo Jung Suk's relationship

The couple previously confirmed that they were expecting their second child back in July 2025, resulting in a flurry of excitement from their fans who congratulated the duo. The update was also met with good wishes from the industry, who learned of it 4 to 5 months into the pregnancy. Earlier during his appearance on My Little Old Boy, the actor revealed how it was during the filming for his film My Daughter Is a Zombie in Haenam when the singer called her to ask if he wanted to have a second child.

The two got married on October 8, 2018, in a private family ceremony after dating for 5 years. Jo Jung Suk and Gummy have a daughter who was born back in 2020. With this new happy addition, the duo has grown into a family of four. While the name of their first child has not been revealed publicly yet, both parents are known to dote on their kid.

