Jo Jung Suk and Lee Byung Hun in talks to appear on ‘SNL Korea’ reboot

‘SNL Korea’ is set to make a comeback as announced this February. Actors Jo Jung Suk and Lee Byung Hun will reportedly make an appearance on the show. Jo Jung Suk is said to be joining as a host alongside Shin Dong Yup (producer and MC). Actor Lee Byung Hun is being offered the role of the first guest.

The famous show, which is an adaptation of the American TV show SNL, ran for nine seasons from 2011 to 2017. Following reports of racist remarks and misbehaviour by staff members to former guests, the show was cancelled across all platforms. After a hiatus of over 3 years, in February, it was announced that the show will make a comeback in the latter half of 2021. Both a sketch comedy and a variety show in Korea, it will be produced by AStory and air on the OTT platform, Coupang Play. As of now, the confirmed cast members are Ahn Young Mi, Jung Sang Hoon, Kim Min Gyo, Cha Chung Hwa and Red Velvet’s Wendy.

Soon after this, Lee Byung Hun’s agency BH Entertainment said that true to the reports, their artist had received the offer and is positively reviewing it. Jo Jung Suk’s agency, JAM Entertainment also confirmed receiving the offer and will be reviewing it.

Jo Jung Suk is currently starring on the widely acclaimed tvN drama ‘Hospital Playlist 2’ where he is playing the role of Lee Ikjun, the assistant professor of general surgery. His witty character and funny dynamic with his son Uju has been capturing the hearts of people all around.

Lee Byung Hun recently attended the Cannes Film Festival as a cast member of the disaster action movie ‘Emergency Declaration’ with fellow actors and the director. He was also called upon to present an award at the famed event. It is said that he was being scouted to join SNL Korea even when the show was doing its original run.

We are excited to see what these two will bring to the SNL Korean reboot if they were to end up joining it.

