Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung offered lead roles in historical romance drama

‘Sejak’ is an upcoming historical drama catching the attention of netizens with its peculiar storyline and possible star cast. According to early reports, ‘ Hospital Playlist ’ actor Jo Jung Suk was confirmed for the male lead role however his agency has since responded. Meanwhile, actress Shin Se Kyung of ‘Run On’ fame has been offered the female lead position.

The historical drama has been titled ‘Sejak’ and sees a King facing off against a woman in a battle of love and seduction. King Yi In and Kang Hee Soo are the two main characters for which Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung were approached respectively. With palace politics taking up his entire time, the King finds himself coming across a woman named Kang Hee Soo who plans on taking revenge. She tries to seduce the King with the aim to hinder his ruling powers. She instead gets seduced by him and things turn messy. The drama has been penned by Kim Seon Deok who is known for the drama ‘The Crowned Clown’.

Response of the agencies

Jo Jung Suk’s agency JAM Entertainment said that the actor has indeed received the offer and is positively reviewing it, not confirming or denying his participation. Shin Se Kyung’s agency EDAM Entertainment also said that they are reviewing the role.

About Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung

Jo Jung Suk has been known for his roles in K-dramas like ‘The King 2 Hearts’, ‘Oh My Ghost’ and the two seasons of the hit medical drama ‘Hospital Playlist’. Meanwhile, Shin Se Kyung has made quite the following for ‘The Girl Who Sees Smell’, ‘Six Flying Dragons’, ‘The Bride of Habaek’, ‘Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung’ and ‘Run On’. She is set to star in the upcoming season 2 of ‘Arthdal Chronicles’.