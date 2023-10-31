Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung's epic historical drama Sejak set to premiere in January on tvN

The captivating historical melodrama Sejak, The Enchanted (referred to as Sejak) featuring the talents of Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung is set to grace the screens of tvN. As reported by Edaily on October 31, Sejak will find its place as a tvN weekend drama, scheduled for its premiere in January 2024. This drama comes as the successor to the acclaimed Maestra, which starred Lee Young Ae.

Sejak, The Enchanted

Sejak is already generating considerable buzz in the world of Korean dramas. With a promising cast and an intriguing historical backdrop, it's set to offer a unique viewing experience. Sejak delves into the heart-wrenching love saga of King Yi In, who's embroiled in a battle for both royal and political authority, and Kang Hee Su, initially seeking revenge through seduction but ultimately ensnared in deception. The anticipation is sky-high, thanks to the star power of Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung.

About Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung

The drama boasts two renowned actors, Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung, as its leads. Jo Jung Suk is celebrated for his versatile acting, while Shin Se Kyung has dazzled audiences with her talent and charm.

Jo Jung Suk makes an amazing comeback to the small screen after nearly three years, his last appearance being on Hospital Playlist Season 2 back in 2021. On the other hand, Shin Se Kyung has left her mark in the world of historical dramas with notable roles in Run On and The Bride of Habaek. Fans are eagerly awaiting the on-screen chemistry of these two trusted actors in a historical setting.

With Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung at the helm, viewers can look forward to a captivating journey through history. The drama is poised to provide a memorable viewing experience, making it a must-watch for fans of historical dramas and K-drama enthusiasts. Beyond the TV, Jo Jung Suk is gearing up for the release of movies like Land of Happiness (working title) and Pilot, while Shin Se Kyung recently wrapped up her stint in tvN's new drama, Arthdal Chronicles: TheSword of Aramun.

