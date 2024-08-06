Jo Jung Suk calls late actor Lee Sun Kyun ‘warm hearted’; expresses gratitude over working with him in Land of Happiness

On the afternoon of August 6, a press and distributor screening for the movie Land of Happiness (directed by Choo Chang Min) was held at CGV Yongsan I’Park Mall in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. During the event, Jo Jung Suk took a moment to recall the late actor Lee Sun Kyun, reflecting on their time working together.

Jo Jung Suk shared that, in terms of their roles, he and the late Lee Sun Kyun were on the same side, with Yoo Jae Myung as their adversary. On set, the three of them were like brothers, enjoying each other's company and having a lot of fun together. He added that, as he has mentioned in official settings before, Lee Sun Kyun was a wonderful older brother who brought passion to his acting. Jo Jung Suk remembered him as a genuinely warm-hearted person.

He continued by expressing his happiness and gratitude for the opportunity to work on the film. He shared that he holds nothing but warm memories of the experience and conveyed his deep longing for the late Lee Sun Kyun. The upcoming film tells the story of lawyer Jung In Hoo (played by Jo Jung Suk), who fights to save Park Tae Joo (played by Lee Sun Kyun) from a life-or-death situation during the trial of the 1979 presidential assassination case. The movie is based on the real-life incident of the assassination of former President Park Chung Hee on October 26, 1979.

Lee Sun Kyun portrays the upright military officer Park Tae Joo, who becomes entangled in a case that profoundly impacted Korean modern history. Jo Jung Suk plays the lawyer Jung In Hoo, who holds the belief that the courtroom only offers victory or defeat, not justice.

Jo Jung Suk plays Jung In Hoo, a lawyer who takes on the defense of Park Tae Joo, a key figure in the assassination case. Initially, Jung In Hoo believes that the courtroom only offers victory or defeat, not true justice. However, as he fights to ensure that Park Tae Joo receives a fair trial, he begins to witness the manipulation of the trial’s outcome. This realization leads him to an intense outburst of anger.

Filming for the movie was completed in 2022, but its release has been uncertain due to allegations and controversies surrounding late actor Lee Sun Kyun and his sudden death. The film is now scheduled to be released on August 14. Additionally, another film starring Lee Sun Kyun, Project Silence, is reportedly being considered for release later this year.

