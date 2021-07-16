Jo Jung Suk drops enchanting new OST 'I Like You' for Hospital Playlist 2

The song is a remake of 1996's song by Weather Forecast from their 3rd album of the same title. Read on to find out.

A new OST by Jo Jung Suk, yes please! Actor and singer Jo Jung Suk who continues to charm us as Dr Lee Ik Jun, has decided to win our hearts all over again! Jo Jung Suk has released an enchanting new OST titled, 'I Like You'. This is the fifth OST for the second season of the drama and Jo Jung Suk's second OST, after the magical 'Aloha' last year.

The song is a remake of 1996's song by Weather Forecast from their third album of the same title! The song was played in the last episode's telecast during the karaoke scene! The remake of 'I Like You' was arranged by Jayins and Naiv, who also collaborated with the team for the OST titled 'Rain and You' which played in episode 1. Just hours after the 'Hospital Playlist 2' OST was released, the song reportedly debuted in the top 31 on Melon's real-time chart. With his soothing and impressive vocals, we are certain that Jo Jung Suk will make his legion of fans swoon over his delightful voice and eventually make it to the top spot.

Meanwhile, Hospital Playlist 2 continues its dominant streak as the charming, slice-of-life drama soared to new all-time high ratings. Additionally, Hospital Playlist 2 ranked first place in its time slot not only among the general public but also among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49; with whom it scored a nationwide average of 8.2 percent and a peak of 9.5 percent! Way to go, Hospital Playlist 2!

When does Hospital Playlist 2 air? Hospital Playlist S2 airs every Thursday at 9 pm KST on tvN.

