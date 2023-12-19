Jo Jung Suk is a prince who lives with carefree charm hiding inner turmoil in Captivating The King

Captivating the King, tvN's upcoming drama, has unveiled a sneak peek of Jo Jung Suk in his character. Penned by Kim Sun Deok, the writer behind another tvN’s hit historical drama The Crowned Clown, Captivating the King narrates the poignant love story between King Yi In (played by Jo Jung Suk), a sorrowful king burdened by emptiness despite his powerful position, and Kang Hee Soo (portrayed by Shin Se Kyung), whose initial quest for revenge against him takes an unforeseen turn towards an unexpected attraction.

Jo Jung Suk’s fresh stills for Captivating The King

The newly released stills for Captivating the King showcase Jo Jung Suk in his role as the enchanting Prince Yi In, the younger brother of the king. His subtle smile and gentle gaze unveil a youthful allure, coupled with a serene charisma. Notably, one image captures him lying by a stream, relaxing and basking in sunlight, portraying a carefree demeanor as if he has cast away all worries. With his eyes closed, he is enjoying the calmness of the atmosphere around him.

In another still, Prince Yi In is depicted seated in a forest on a rock, adorned in royal attire. However, the expressions on his face take a more negative turn. While he was previously enjoying the serene beauty of nature, now his gaze is fixed on something or someone, exhibiting a frozen and unsettling expression that communicates a sense of discomfort within him.

One of the stills delves into the inner conflict of his character, a mixture of strength and sorrow in him. Cloaked in military attire and armed with arrows, his intense gaze penetrates the distance as he stoically withstands a fierce downpour. The expressions captured are a blend of stoicism, worry, and an unsettling emotion, foreshadowing the intricate and intriguing narrative that lies ahead.

More about Captivating The King

In the character description of Jo Jung Suk as Prince Yi In, he portrays a prince entangled in a reckless existence. Wrestling with the harsh truth that his steadfast loyalty to his beloved elder brother, King Yi Sun (Choi Dae Hoon), is misunderstood as treasonous, Yi In leads a seemingly dangerous life. His journey takes a pivotal turn when he crosses paths with Kang Mong Woo (Shin Se Kyung), a professional baduk player, and the two become baduk (Go) buddies. This encounter marks the beginning of his cruel and fateful destiny.

The production team praised Jo Jung Suk for his excellent acting skills developed across different genres. They mentioned that he consistently creates memorable characters in each project. With his return to the small screen after a three-year break, viewers can look forward to being captivated by Jo Jung Suk's engaging acting and charm. Captivating the King is scheduled to premiere on January 21, with consecutive airings of Episodes 1 and 2.

