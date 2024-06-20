Jo Jung Suk, Lee Jung Eun and Choi Yu Ri to lead upcoming webtoon-based film My Daughter Who Became a Zombie

Jo Jung Suk, Lee Jung Eun and Choi Yu Ri will reportedly be leading the upcoming film My Daughter Who Became a Zombie. The film is based on a webtoon and revolves around a father who goes to his rural mother's house to protect his daughter infected with the zombie virus.

On June 20, it was reported that Jo Jung Suk, Lee Jung Eun and Choi Yu Ri will be starring in the much-awaited film My Daughter Who Became a Zombie. The reporters suggested that the script reading has already been initiated and the production will be starting soon. The actors' agencies had also previously stated that they are positively considering the roles in the film.

More about My Daughter Who Became a Zombie

The upcoming film My Daughter Who Became a Zombie is based on the webtoon of the same title by Lee Yun Chang which was serialized in 2018. The writer won the Korea Creative Content Agency's Director Award in the cartoon category of the 2019 Korea Content Awards.

In 2022, he received the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Award in the animation category of the 2022 Korea Content Awards.

Hospital Playlist star Jo Jung Suk will be playing the role of Lee Jung Hwan who is the father who tries to bring back his daughter to life after she turns into a zombie. Parasite's Lee Jung Eun will be playing Kim Bam Soon who is Lee Jung Hwan's mother and a Chungmuro actor.

Itaewon Class's Choi Yu Ri takes on the role of Lee Soo Ah, a young girl who turns into a zombie.

