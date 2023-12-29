Jo Jung Suk, Shin Se Kyung pique curiosity with unique chemistry in Captivating The King’s new teaser

Captivating the King is one of the highly anticipated dramas of 2024, starring Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung, as the main lead couple. The historical romance drama will premiere on tvN on January 21 with Episodes 1 and 2 airing consecutively. The show creators have unveiled a new teaser evoking curiosity about the dynamics of the protagonists.

The script of this melodrama series is penned by Kim Sun Deok, who has previously worked on another historical drama titled The Crowned Clown. It tells the story of King Yi In (Jo Jung Suk) who struggles with emotional turmoil despite being in the highest position. One day, the king encounters a professional player of a traditional, strategic board game called baduk. The latter is a woman named Kang Hee Soo (Shin Se Kyung), who is disguised as a man to seek revenge on the king.

Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung-starrer Captivating The King unveil new teaser

In the newly released teaser of Captivating The King, King Yi In and Kang Hee Soo meet by the riverside. The duo appears to enjoy each other’s company as they engage in a baduk match, exchange intense gaze and smiles, and confront various situations. The teaser closes with a surprising end as Kang Hee Soo leans in to kiss King Yi In. The fast-paced sequences shown in this teaser beautifully capture the wide emotions of the two characters and their newfound romance.

Take a look at Captivating The King’s teaser below:

More about Captivating The King's characters

Jo Jung Suk takes on the role of Yi In, a prince who is extremely loyal to his older brother King Yi Sun (Choi Dae Hoon). However, the latter misunderstands the former’s loyalty as betrayal, leaving Yi In emotionally scarred. Circumstances force Yi In to become the king and he finds himself struggling with kingdom-political power.

Actress Shin Se Kyung plays Kang Hee Soo, who has learned the game of baduk from her father and has gained popularity as a prodigious baduk player. She publicly presents herself as a male player and forms a bond with the king, who gives her the nickname ‘Kang Mong Woo,’ which means thick drizzle of rain. Kang Hee Soo, who is fueled by revenge, finds herself attracted to the king instead.

