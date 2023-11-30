Jo Jung Suk, Shin Se Kyung showcase great synergy at script reading for upcoming historical drama

Jo Jung Suk's Shin Se Kyung-starrer upcoming historical drama Sejak (romanized title) is all set to release in January 2024 on Saturday and Sunday. The broadcast network tvN released glimpses from the first script reading of the series. Sejak is the tragic love story of King Yi In and Kang Hee Soo, and it was penned by the famous screenwriter Kim Seon Deok, who had previously written the famous drama The Crowned Clown.

Jo Jung Suk, Shin Se Kyung, and others showcase amazing chemistry during Sejak’s script reading

The video and photos from K-drama’s script reading gave a sneak peak of the highly anticipated drama with a star-studded cast. According to the production team, the cast members showcased a great bond in the first meeting as they got into the skin of their respective characters and exchanged their dialogue. Helmed by director Jo Nam Guk, the series features Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung as the leading pair, and the supporting cast members include Lee Shin Young, Son Hyun Joo, Lee Shin Young, Park Ye Young, and more. All the actors were present at the script reading session.

During their interaction, the actors shared their views on the drama and stated that their enthusiasm had escalated after meeting the entire cast. The cast further said that they are looking forward to delivering their passionate performances on set with their amazing camaraderie.

More about the historical melodrama Sejak

In the historical series, Hospital Playlist actor Jo Jung Suk will assume the role of King Yi In from the Joseon era, who is struggling to maintain his political powers. Actress Shin Se Kyung, who is known for projects such as Run On and The Bride of Habaek, will step into the shoes of Kang Hee Soo, who attempts to seduce the king in order to take revenge and falls for him instead.

Actor Lee Shin Young, who rose to fame with his appearance in Crash Landing on You, will take on the role of Kim Myung Ha, who admires the female lead Kang Hee Soo (actress Shin Se Kyung). Actress Park Ye Young will portray the mysterious court lady Dong.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung's epic historical drama Sejak set to premiere in January on tvN