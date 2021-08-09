Jo Jung Suk, Song Kang and Kim So Yeon top drama actor brand reputation rankings for the month of August

Yes, you read it right! Actor and singer Jo Jung Suk who is currently starring as Dr Lee Ik Jun in 'Hospital Playlist 2' topped the drama actor brand reputation rankings with a brand reputation index of 4,400,461. High-ranking phrases in Jo Jung Suk’s keyword analysis included "familiar," “cute,” and “sweet,” words that best describe his 'sunshine' character in the feel-good medical drama, 'Hospital Playlist 2'.

His highest-ranking related terms included “Hospital Playlist,” “Jeon Mi Do,” and “Gummy," the reel and real women in his life! The actor’s positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 83.52 percent positive reactions. Song Kang took the second spot with a brand reputation index of 4,290,940 for August. Song Kang is currently starring as the lovelorn Park Jae Uhn in JTBC's Nevertheless opposite Han So Hee.

Kim So Yeon, who has continually impressed us with her amazing acting as Cheon Seo Jin in SBS' hit makjang drama 'The Penthouse 3', ranked third with a brand reputation index of 4,072,670. Jo Jung Suk's 'Hospital Playlist 2' co-stars Yoo Yeon Seok and Jeon Mi Do also secured their places in the top 10 list at number 6 and number 9 spot respectively! 'Hospital Playlist 2' airs every Thursday at 9 pm KST on tvN.

