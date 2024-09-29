Jo leaves DXMON following hiatus due to health issues; Group to continue with five members

DXMON, the rookie boy band is experiencing a change in their lineup, after a year of their debut. The youngest member Jo has parted ways with the group after an in-depth discussion. Their agency announced that the boy band is set to continue their K-pop career as a quintet from now on.

On September 29, DXMON’s agency H MUSIC Entertainment released an official statement on the group’s fan cafe. They stated that the maknae Jo has decided to end his activities with the boy band after an in-depth discussion. This news comes four months after his hiatus was announced.

Jo has been on a break from group activities since June 11, after it was revealed that he has been suffering from health issues. In their statement, H MUSIC Entertainment further stated, “DXMON will be promoting as a five-member group going forward, and we ask that you continue to send your warm support to Jo as he walks his new path.”

Read the full statement by H MUSIC Entertainment here:

Kim Jun Seong, known professionally as Jo was the youngest member of DXMON before his exit from the group. Born on February 4, 2008, this 16-year-old K-pop idol was assigned as the rapper and dancer of the boy band. He is known for his fun-loving personality and often served as the group’s mood-maker.

DXMON is a rookie boy band managed by H MUSIC Entertainment (formerly SSQ Entertainment & NV Entertainment). On January 17, 2024, the group made their official debut with their first mini-album HYPERSPACE and its title track Spark.

Before Jo’s departure, the group was a six-piece. The reformed members lineup consists of five members - Seita, Minjae, Hee, TK, and Rex.

On May 14, 2024, the group made their official comeback with their first single album Hyperspace 911, and its title track Girls, Love Boys, Love Girls. The group is rapidly amassing a loyal fanbase both in South Korea and overseas while garnering stardom with their new music. In particular, through their Youth Film, DXMON has been helmed as the 5th generation representative K-pop idol, raising anticipation for their upcoming activities.

