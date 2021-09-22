Jo In Sung and Cha Tae Hyun CONFIRM the return of tvN’s popular reality show ‘Unexpected Business’

As a result of various media reports on September 22nd, tvN's entertainment program 'Unexpected Business', which ended in May, will return to viewers with Season 2 in the first half of 2022. The show depicts the business diaries of urban supermarkets Cha Tae Hyun and Jo In Sung, who are forced to take charge of a rural store.

Cha Tae Hyun and Jo In Sung's 'Unexpected Business' with several guests was loved by viewers as a 'good entertainment' with added laughter and emotion. As a result, when the show ended in May, viewers wanted a season 2 production. The show, which ended in the interest of viewers, is preparing to launch season 2. In particular, it is said that Cha Tae Hyun and Jo In-seong, who led the program, are positively discussing season 2 appearances. It is said that he is sharing opinions with the production team in various areas such as schedule coordination. 'Unexpected Business' will come back with season 2. Attention is focused on which episode will bring laughter to the viewers.

Cha Tae Hyun is a movie star, television actor, and singer. He started his acting career in a 1995 KBS television drama. He appeared in his first movie, ‘Hallelujah’, in 1997, also making his debut as a singer in 2001. Internationally he is best known for his protagonist role in the romantic comedy ‘My Sassy Girl’. He is the commercial model of Mario Kart DS in South Korea. He is close friends with singers Kim Jong Kook and Hong Kyung Min and actor Jang Hyuk. He is currently acting as ‘Yoon Dong Man’ in the popular series ‘Police University’.

In 2000, Jo In Sung made his acting debut by starring in the teen drama ‘School 3’ and in the second season of the sitcom ‘Nonstop’. In 2001, his supporting role in the television drama ‘Piano’ drew attention to him. He is best known for his leading roles in the television series ‘What Happened in Bali’, ‘That Winter, The Wind Blows’, ‘It's Okay, That's Love’, and in the films ‘A Dirty Carnival’, ‘A Frozen Flower’, and ‘The King’.

