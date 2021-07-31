Jo In Sung & Cho Seung Woo top July movie star brand reputation rankings; Park Seo Joon ranks fourth

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed the brand reputation rankings for film actors in July. Actor Jo In Sung, known for popular K-dramas like 'Its Okay, That's Love' topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 4,135,556. Cho Seung Woo, who recently starred in 'Sisyphus: The Myth' opposite Park Shin Hye, came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 4,118,625. Song Ji Hyo, Park Seo Joon and Jo Jung Suk round up the top 5 list.

Song Ji Hyo, who is currently starring in 'The Witch's Diner' as Jo Hee Ra, rose to third place with a total index of 4,062,773. Park Seo Joon took fourth place for July with a brand reputation index of 3,953,768, and Jo Jung Suk rounded out the top five with a score of 3,878,428. Song Joong Ki ranks sixth, followed by Gong Yoo, Moon Chae Won ranks at the eighth spot, Seo In Guk at the ninth place and Son Ye Jin took the tenth spot!

Meanwhile, it is almost confirmed that Park Seo Joon has joined the cast of 'Captain Marvel 2'. Several reports were doing the rounds on the internet and despite Park Seo Joon's agency, Awesome Ent's non-committal response to the reports, fans are convinced that the Hallyu star is indeed part of this highly-anticipated sequel after spotting his name in the official cast line-up on database website IMDb. Well, we are looking forward to Park Seo Joon's Hollywood debut in Marvel Cinematic Universe!

