Joe Jonas enters the world of Bridgerton in a charming commercial alongside Jonathan Bailey

Bridgerton is all set to begin streaming its second season from March 25 and as the beloved period drama returns, fans have been excited to find out if the show will have any celebrity cameos. While netizens hoped for Joe Jonas to show up after being hailed to be the perfect choice to play a Viscount, the actor decided to enter the world of Bridgerton in a slightly different way.

On Wednesday, March 17, the actor shared on his Instagram account a commercial for which the actor was seen dressed up in a wardrobe that is synonymous with the era of the show. The ad also featured Season 2 lead, Jonathan Bailey who plays Viscount Anthony Bridgeton. In the commercial, Joe was seen taking notes from Bailey on how to become a Bridgerton and fans think he definitely nailed it.

In the commercial we see Joe learning how to sip tea and dance at gatherings whereas towards the end Bailey can be seen asking him if he could learn how to be a Jonas to which the singer hilariously responds saying, "Not sure about that." The video also features Phoebe Robinson along with Joe.

Joe also dropped a TikTok from the shoot as he showcased his Bridgerton look and wrote, "Some looks never go out of style."

Following the release of its first season starring Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page, several celebrities revealed themselves to be major fans of the show including Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore and Reese Witherspoon among others.

ALSO READ: Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey reveals if he was ever forced to keep his sexuality hidden