Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner pick BTS as the best boy band; Praise the septet’s dancing

The BTS ARMY is spread across the globe. People of multiple nationalities, races, genders, ages and other demographics have time and again come together to express their liking towards a group that has crossed oceans and language barriers to win hearts of millions around the world.

Fellow musical artists and the world of Hollywood is no stranger to BTS and on multiple occasions given a nod to the South Korean septet. Adding another incident to the list is when star couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner recently did a TikTok live. On being asked about their favourite boy bands, the father of two asked his wife for her opinion on the current ones. He went on to mention BTS, only to get stuck with more names to add saying, “There’s no one else. It’s just BTS.”

Sophie Turner added her own loving take to the question by giving a call for the Jonas Brothers, the sibling trio that Joe Jonas is a part of alongside Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, but added that she cannot choose them. The two concluded their hunt with BTS and Sophie Turner further went on to praise the group saying, “Their dancing. OMG. They’re amazing.” Joe Jonas added his own praise, “They’re incredible dancers. They crush it.”

Previously too, the Jonas Brothers have each appreciated BTS’ music and their global fame, even attending their concert. These interactions between the two groups have been filled with nothing but praise and gratitude, and we are here for it!

