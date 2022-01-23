Joe vs Carole: First trailer for scripted Tiger King TEASES brewing war between two big cat worshippers

The trailer for the new Peacock series Joe vs. Carole features Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin. Baskin and her adversary Joe Exotic became household names in the spring of 2020, when the Netflix docuseries Tiger King grabbed the imaginations of people all around the world who were trapped at home during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tiger King's real events will be brought to life in this new series, starring McKinnon as Baskin and John Cameron Mitchell as Exotic. Joe vs. Carole is a spin-off of Wondery's Joe Exotic podcast. The exhibit has shown to have nine lives, much like the enormous cats at the core of the work. It was previously named Joe Exotic and was being created for NBC, but it was subsequently rebranded and given a home at Peacock, NBC's premium streaming service, as per Screenrant.

However, Peacock has just released the teaser for Joe vs. Carole, offering fans their first glimpse of how McKinnon and Mitchell will play these real-life characters. The series seems to have its own faux-documentary aspects as the characters strive to present their own versions of the narrative. While the trailer is simply a 30-second, McKinnon and Mitchell are allowed their minutes in the limelight to truly show off the work they've done developing characters out of these larger-than-life personalities.

Check out the trailer below:

Joe vs. Carole is an eight-episode hour-long limited series that will premiere on Peacock on March 3, 2022. Executive producer Justin Tipping and The Unusual Suspects director Natalie Bailey collaborated on the series' direction. Kyle MacLachlan, Brian Van Holt, Sam Keeley, Nat Wolf, Marlo Kelly, William Fichtner, Dean Winters, and David Wenham will also appear in the programme.

ALSO READ:Tiger King Season 2 Ep 1: Netizens call the episode 'a wild experience' with or without Joe Exotic