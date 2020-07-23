  1. Home
Joey King is hopeful that The Kissing Booth 3 will happen: Our fingers are crossed

Joey King addresses the possibility of a third franchise of her hit film The Kissing Booth, just a day before The Kissing Booth 2 releases. The actress is hopeful that the fans will make it happen. Scroll down to read what she said.
With just a couple days away from the release of The Kissing Booth 2, there’s already chatter about the possibility of a third movie happening in the future, and Joey King is finally addressing reports of a potential third franchise of her hit film.

 

The 20-year-old actress made a virtual appearance on The Today Show on today to promote her upcoming film The Kissing Booth 2 and talked about the possibility of making another movie in the same franchise. Joey also revealed that she thinks the sequel is even better than the first movie, which was Netflix’s most re-watched movie in 2018. 

 

When asked whether there will be a third movie, the actress said, “Well, me and the cast have been talking and we want that so bad and we’re kind of relying on the fans to help us out. They loved the first one so much and they’re the reason that we got a sequel. So if they love this one and they make it known to the world and to Netflix, our fingers are crossed that Netflix will give us a third movie because that’s what we want really badly,” Joey said in the interview. 

 

As for The Kissing Booth 2: In the second part of the 2018 film, the plot will see best friends Elle (Joey King) and Lee (Joel Courtney) in their senior year of high school. Elle will now be dating Lee’s brother, Noah (Jacob Elordi) who has now become a college hunk. Noah, who is known for skipping school and getting into fights, is now at Harvard. Naturally, Noah is meeting new people in college and also making acquaintances with new girls. Which makes Elle insecure as she is still in her senior year. But Elle has a new boy at school who is keeping her busy as well.  

 

The Kissing Booth 2 is set to drop at 12:30pm tomorrow on Netflix.

