Joey King REACTS to Jacob Elordi’s claims of not having watched The Kissing Booth 2: He’s capping

Joey King recently exposed Jacob Elordi on Twitter after the actor claimed he had not watched his own movie The Kissing Booth 2. Joey King responded to Jacob’s statement on Twitter by revealing that Jacob is lying.

Jacob Elordi recently claimed that he hasn’t watched his new movie The Kissing Booth 2. In an interview in Variety, Jacob revealed that “I haven’t seen it. You’ve seen more than I have. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that, but I haven’t.” To which his co-star Joey King responded by saying that’s not true! The 21-year-old actress took to Twitter on August 6 to rebut what Jacob Said in a new interview. Joey tweeted, “Jacob watched it. He’s capping.” For those that don’t know, the expression “capping” means lying or faking.

Prior to this, there were rumours of Jacob being “miserable” on the sets of The Kissing Booth 2. Jacob responded to these claims in a statement to Access saying: “No, no. I have a resting miserable face!” “You know what it is? It’s because I’m usually thinking a lot, like, an insane amount about something ridiculous. I think also, [my character] Noah is a moody dude, you know? He’s a moody guy. He’s not running around [super happy]. I wasn’t miserable, I was tired but not miserable. I had a blast.”

“It was cool. I came straight from — literally, I finished Euphoria and then got on a plane and flew to Africa [to film The Kissing Booth 2]. So that was a dramatic shift mentally. But there was a nice calm in going back to [The Kissing Booth] and being able to settle into something I knew how to do and knew what to expect and had friends around, you know?” Jacob added. “I was so exhausted the entire shoot because I had just come off of eight months of filming then flew however many hours to Africa — I never really woke up. I just got through it,” Jacob revealed.

