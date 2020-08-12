Joey King on working with ex boyfriend Jacob Elordi in The Kissing Booth 2: Elle Evans needs her Noah Flynn

In a recent interview, Joey King revealed what it was like to work with her ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi in The Kissing Booth 2. Read below to know what the 21-year-old actress had to share on the same.

Joey King and Jacob Elordi may have broken up in 2018 but their chemistry was still palpable in the recently released The Kissing Booth 2. Even though Taylor Zakhar Perez's Marco provided a major threat with his swoon-worthy personality, fans of the franchise were still faithful to Elle Evans and Noah Flynn's pairing. In case you were wondering what it's like to work with an ex after a breakup, King revealed her side in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan.

"No one’s thinking to themselves, That was easy, because it wasn’t. I’m sure people will analyze every movement and every detail. And you know what? Let them," Joey honestly confessed while adding how ultimately, telling Elle's story took precedence over everything else. "But at the end of the day, I was just thrilled to be Elle Evans again... There’s so much I want to say. What’s the most, um, correct way to go about this? Elle Evans needs her Noah Flynn, and whatever that means for my personal life, I’ll do anything to make sure the story of my character who I care about so much is complete," King stated to Cosmo.

Meanwhile, Cosmo noted that King might be seeing someone and while the 21-year-old actress was hesitant when they brought it up, she did smile when asked about the dating question. All eyes are on Perez as the co-stars have become very close since the release of their film. However, in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Taylor dismissed the romance rumours with Joey disclosing, "I love her. I love her dearly. I’d do anything for her. We’re not dating. I’ll end it with that." We'll have to wait and watch to find out if Perez is the special someone in Joey's life!

