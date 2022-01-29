John Cena name drops BTS in ‘Peacemaker’; V’s ‘Christmas Tree’ reaches No.1 on Spotify South Korea

John Cena is a part of the ARMY, this is a fact that has been established over time by fellow BTS fans and the wrestler himself. He keeps up with the latest content and is well aware of the ongoing news in the fandom. John Cena has repeatedly mentioned his admiration for the group, their message and has revealed his favourite member to be dance leader J-Hope and leader RM.

Now, in his latest venture in the superhero American TV series on HBO Max, taking on the titular ‘Peacemaker’, John Cena has confirmed BTS to be a part of the DCEU (DC Extended Universe). During a monologue in episode 5, his character Christopher “Chris” Smith mentions multiple world famous celebrities who another character named John Economos could have put in prison instead of Peacemaker’s father. Ticking off multiple names, BTS is also spotted and the ARMY couldn’t be happier.

In other news, BTS member V has been going off the charts following the release of his OST ‘Christmas Tree’ for friend Choi Woo Sik and Kim Da Mi starrer ‘Our Beloved Summer’. The latest reports have recorded that the song has officially become the first OST to peak at the No.1 spot on South Korea’s Spotify chart. It is also the first Korean solo track by a Korean male soloist to reach the rank.

Furthermore, V has extended his own record on the Daily Global Spotify chart by going strong for 21 consecutive days and has become the Longest Charting Korean Male Act. The song indeed deserves all the love it’s getting. Check out V’s ‘Christmas Tree’ below.

