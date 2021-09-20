John Cena's Peacemaker, And Just Like That, Euphoria Season 2's FIRST glimpses revealed in new teaser; WATCH

Some of the most-anticipated shows such as the Sex and the City revival titled And Just Like That, DC's Peacemaker starring John Cena, Zendaya's Euphoria Season 2 and more had their first footage released in a teaser video during Emmys 2021 TV spot. The exciting promo gives a glimpse of the exciting lineup on HBO Max including Dune and Matrix 4.

The first footage of Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis' And Just Like That takes off on a romantic note as we see Parker's Carrie Bradshaw and Chris North's Mr. Big share a cosy moment. The exciting glimpse is sure to leave Sex and the City fans screaming with joy.

As for DCEU fans, John Cena returns as Peacemaker after The Suicide Squad in the upcoming series. The first promo showcases Cena explaining how he's not wearing a costume but it's a "uniform."

Check out the promo here:

Upcoming films such as The King, Dune, The Matrix: Resurrections also feature in the promo along with the update on the returning shows such as Euphoria which releases its second season, Succession's third season and new episodes of Gossip Girl also get teased.

The release dates for the shows haven't been announced in the teaser video. As for the films, it has been announced before that Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya starrer Dune will release on the streaming platform on the same day as its theatrical release on October 22. Keanu Reeves' The Matrix Resurrections will also release in theatres and simultaneously on streaming on December 22, 2021.

