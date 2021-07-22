John Cena's Peacemaker Season 2 may not happen because of THIS hilarious reason according to James Gunn

It's been quite clear that John Cena has been beyond excited about playing Peacemaker not only in the upcoming The Suicide Squad film but also in the HBO Max series surrounding his character. For months now, Cena has been spotted doing interviews in costumes and recently he also turned up wearing it on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show where he was accompanied by Margot Robbie and also director James Gunn.

During the interview, James Gunn was seen talking about Cena's obsession with his Peacemaker outfit and how the actor kept taking it repeatedly. He said, "By the way, John stole this outfit. I just want to tell everybody that we've asked him. Because after we shot The Suicide Squad, we shot the Peacemaker TV series, and I kept telling him to quit taking the outfit."

Gunn further added how Cena overusing the costume could affect their series and joked about HBO Max not giving them money for another season saying, "I know it doesn't look like it's that expense, but these costumes are tens of thousands of dollars to put together. And we're hoping for a Season 2, and now HBO's not gonna give it to us, because we're over budget."

This is not the first time that Gunn has reacted to John Cena's Peacemaker outfit obsession. Previously, he had taken to Twitter saying, "This guy. Haha. Can’t get @JohnCena out of that costume no matter how hard I try. He honestly seems to want to wear it everywhere."

The filming of the first season of the Peacemaker series was wrapped up recently. As for Cena's DCEU debut, it will happen before the series with The Suicide Squad which is slated for an August release.

ALSO READ: Peacemaker: James Gunn gives a MAJOR update on John Cena's upcoming series