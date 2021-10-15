John Krasinski's Jack Ryan gets RENEWED for season 4, adds THIS new star to cast

Jack Ryan, Amazon's action series starring John Krasinski, has been renewed for a fourth season, just in time for season three to begin. It's been almost two years since fans of this famous Tom Clancy espionage thriller have seen new episodes, but even without a Season Three release date, we can anticipate much more of the legendary spy.

However, not only is Season 4 coming - eventually - but some casting choices have been made as well. For starters, Michael Pea (Narcos: Mexico) will appear in the fourth season. Fans will also be delighted to learn that Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly will reprise their roles as James Greer and Mike November, respectively, in Season 3. Over the last several years, one of Amazon's most popular original shows has had a lengthy journey. Not only has the show's showrunners been changed many times, but all of this turmoil occurred prior to the arrival of Covid. There's little question that each of these obstacles have played a major role in the Seasons 3 and 4 delays.

Despite the difficulties, the show's enormous popularity (and the Tom Clancy brand in general) has inspired executives at Amazon to continue. Season 1 debuted in late August of 2018, and Season 2 was released in mid-October of 2019. Given the apparently random nature of past season releases, it's unknown when these future seasons will be released.

Meanwhile, as per Collider, the third season of Jack Ryan will follow the main character as he becomes a fugitive after being unjustly accused in a plot. Ryan, who is sought by an international group and the CIA, must travel across Europe in order to avoid a worldwide war.

