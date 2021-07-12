John Park releases his newest album and title track MV after 8 years

John Park unveils 2nd mini album ‘Outbox’ and title track MV ‘now, us, here’. Read ahead to know more

John Park released the MV for ‘now, us, here’ for the 2nd mini-album ‘Outbox’ on July 12 and it is the perfect song to enjoy while on a night drive with your loved ones. Park's record label Music Farm took to its official Twitter Wednesday to share a list of the songs that will be offered in the upcoming release. The album features three other tracks, including "strangers." featuring Youra, a singer-songwriter best known for her tunes, "my" (2018) and "Laundry" (2019). She previously teamed up with Park for her song, "Night Running" (2020); “tangled” and “unsent”.

The MV began with Park sitting on a table facing away from the night skyline view, holding a bag of film negatives. With each picture, we are taken to a new scene of his memory- the city lights, roads, high rise buildings, a car speeding through the streets in the night. He uses the photo as a way to freeze memories, to remember the person in the memories. “Travelling at the speed of light, frozen in this space and time, now, us, here”, the chorus lines indicate that his life has moved ahead but his mind and soul is still stuck at the lovely times he shared with his loved one.

The song is minimalistic in nature with electronic synth and acoustic sound combination, giving it more of an indie feel. The MV was dark and aesthetically pleasing, giving one the feeling of walking on the city streets late at night. After making his official debut with the track, "I'm Your Man," in October, 2010, he rolled out a series of hits, including, "Falling" (2012) and "Thought of You" (2016). His previous album, "Inner Child" came out in 2013.

