Jon Snow Spin Off: Game of Thrones fans say 'bring it on' to Kit Harington starrer sequel

Jon Snow will be back. Yes, you heard it right. HBO is reportedly planning a Game of Thrones sequel featuring the fan-favourite character with Kit Harington returning in the role. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a potential sequel is in the works and while it may still be in the early stage, fans have enough reason to celebrate knowing that the studio is planning to bring back Snow.

Harington who was recently introduced in the Marvel universe shot to fame thanks to his role on Game Of Thrones as the righteous Jon Snow. The character has been popularly attached to the phrase "You know nothing, Jon Snow" which was cracked by his onscreen love interest Ygritte played by Harington's real-life lady love Rose Leslie. With Kit's return as Jon Snow, fans can't wait to find out if some other key characters from GOT like Arya Stark played by Maisie Willams and Sophie Turner's Sansa Stark will also return.

While no details about the timeline of the series have been confirmed as of yet, fans are already rejoicing how they are going to binge on the franchise's upcoming prequel, House of the Dragon and later gear up for the Jon Snow show as they get ready to dive into the GOT universe again.

Check out how fans are reacting to the Jon Snow spin off news here:

What are your thoughts on the Jon Snow spin-off? Share your views with us in the comments below.

