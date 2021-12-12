Jonah hill poses serious question to Sex and the City makers over major death scene in And Just Like That

***SPOILERS ALERT***

If you haven't watched And Just Like That and wouldn't want to know some of the major storylines from the series, we'd ask you to refrain from reading this right now!

Jonah Hill has asked a very important question to the Sex and the City makers over the death of a major character in And Just Like That's the first episode. While fans on social media platforms have been enraged about the same, the Don't Look Up star too seems to be having a hard time swallowing the truth!

For those unversed, Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) love Mr Big (Chris Noth) passes away in And Just Like That, and that has been the topic of conversation between every Sex and the City fan ever since the episode with Mr Big's death has released. While many fans have openly criticized the makers for being cruel to the iconic character, others have simply accepted the fate and posted heartfelt messages for Noth's ever-so-charming Mr Big.

Now, it looks like Hill has gathered the courage to ask a vital question to the makers on behalf of the SATC fandom. "But why didn't Carrie call 911 immediately?!" Jonah Hill asked. Fans took to the comments section to laud Hill for his query. "THANK YOU!!!" one fan wrote, while another fan said, "I didn’t even get sad bc I was so annoyed she didn’t call immediately lol."

Take a look at Hill's post:

In the scene, Carrie sees Mr Big collapsed in the shower as she stands there dumbfounded for a while, and then picks up the courage to face her immediately reality. She then goes to embrace Big and her voice in the background says, “And just like that, Big died."

Several questions have been left unanswered with And Just Like That's episodes. We hope Hill and SATC fans out there can get their answers from the upcoming episodes.

