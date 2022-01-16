Jonah Hill REVEALS Leonardo DiCaprio made him watch THIS series, admits he 'wasn't interested'

Leonardo DiCaprio forced his co-star Jonah Hill to watch Disney's The Mandalorian while filming their new film Don't Look Up. Don't Look Up is the latest film from director Adam McKay and it stars an all-star cast. In the movie, DiCaprio plays an astronomy professor who makes an important discovery alongside Jennifer Lawrence, an astronomy doctoral candidate at the same university. Hill portrays the President's son and White House Chief of Staff (Meryl Streep).

Hill revealed in an interview with W magazine that DiCaprio forced him to watch The Mandalorian while they were filming Don't Look Up. Hill stated that he is not a fan of "sci-fi and stuff like that." DiCaprio forced Hill to watch the Star Wars films, but he still didn't get the hype. He thought Baby Yoda was adorable, but the show as a whole didn't have much of an impact on him.

Jonah said as per Screenrant, "I used to have a rule: If it didn't happen or it couldn't happen, then I just wasn't interested, because I would lose focus. Leo made me watch The Mandalorian when we were making Don't Look Up, and it was like, Baby Yoda was so cute, but I just didn't give a fuck because I didn't know anything that it was about." The Mandalorian has received rave reviews, but it is not for everyone. The Mandalorian is unlikely to pique the interest of those who are unfamiliar with the Star Wars universe. The show is popular among both die-hard and casual Star Wars fans, but looks like Hill isn't one of them. Hill would most likely relate to science fiction, such as Don't Look Up, which is more grounded in reality.

Meanwhile, according to Hill, he and DiCaprio are good friends. Their first film together was Quinten Tarantino's Django Unchained in 2012, but Hill had a minor role and did not appear in any scenes with DiCaprio. They collaborated again in 2013 on Martin Scorsese's Wolf of Wall Street, for which DiCaprio and Hill were nominated for Academy Awards for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.

